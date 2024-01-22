Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BRN opened at $2.50 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.22.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
