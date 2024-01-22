Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Shares of GFI stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

