Raymond James Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.44.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $167.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

