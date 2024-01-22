Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

