Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASUR. Lake Street Capital downgraded Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 15,951.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 50.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

