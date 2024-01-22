The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,610.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,616.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,355.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,126.92. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,289.69 and a 12-month high of $3,622.59. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

