The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $87.17.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

