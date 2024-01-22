Raymond James Trims Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price to $5.25

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $5.50 to $5.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 15,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

