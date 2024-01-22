Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

