Mizuho Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $15.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,019.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,549 shares of company stock worth $13,909,151 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

