Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of CADE opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

