Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $19.60

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at $433,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at $433,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 887,008 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

