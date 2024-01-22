Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

