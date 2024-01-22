AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVDX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $107,344.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 517,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,368.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,665,075 shares of company stock worth $24,335,501. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.96. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

