Comparing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

First Seacoast Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.50 million 2.53 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Catalyst Bancorp $8.71 million 6.56 $180,000.00 $0.10 119.90

Catalyst Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

30.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Seacoast Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp -12.48% -3.93% -0.47% Catalyst Bancorp 4.36% 0.53% 0.17%

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

