Analyzing Altex Industries (ALTX) and Its Peers

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 262 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Altex Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -5.27% 14.88% 9.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1896 10630 15466 527 2.51

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Altex Industries currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31,011.11%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ rivals have a beta of -13.71, meaning that their average stock price is 1,471% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -18.00 Altex Industries Competitors $854.71 billion $1.76 billion 20.55

Altex Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altex Industries rivals beat Altex Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

