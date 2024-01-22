Critical Analysis: New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Age Metals and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 145.08%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -4.06% -3.92% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares New Age Metals and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Age Metals and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$93.57 million $0.23 19.87

Risk & Volatility

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats New Age Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

