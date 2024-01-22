Contrasting SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Southern California Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 15.41% 9.14% 0.85% Southern California Bancorp 24.41% 11.10% 1.30%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 3 1 1 2.60 Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SmartFinancial and Southern California Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Southern California Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and Southern California Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $186.55 million 2.09 $43.02 million $2.09 10.97 Southern California Bancorp $4.30 million 71.20 $16.11 million N/A N/A

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Southern California Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing leases to small and mid-size companies; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

