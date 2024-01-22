trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRVG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.76.

trivago Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. trivago has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. Equities analysts expect that trivago will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of trivago by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of trivago by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of trivago by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

