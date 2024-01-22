Piper Sandler Boosts William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Price Target to $14.00

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.22 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a PE ratio of 152.75 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.
William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation
About William Penn Bancorporation
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
