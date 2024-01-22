Piper Sandler Boosts William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Price Target to $14.00

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.22 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a PE ratio of 152.75 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

About William Penn Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 51.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

