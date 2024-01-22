Barclays Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $396.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $335.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to a negative rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $423.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.