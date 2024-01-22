StockNews.com Upgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

SFST stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 332,783 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 108,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

