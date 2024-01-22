Piper Sandler Trims Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Target Price to $55.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 93,807 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 206,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

