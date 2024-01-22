SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

