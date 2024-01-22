Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of TWO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.99%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $38,087.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $76,187.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 114,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,877.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $38,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $594,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after buying an additional 641,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,084,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

