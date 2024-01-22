Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNV. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.13.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

SNV stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

