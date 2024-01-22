Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Starbucks stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 355,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

