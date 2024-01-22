KeyCorp Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $318.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $290.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,841.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.72. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $97.26 and a one year high of $290.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

