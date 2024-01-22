Financial Comparison: Northann (NYSE:NCL) vs. Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northann and Myers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries 5.96% 19.51% 9.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Myers Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Northann and Myers Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Myers Industries has a consensus target price of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Myers Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than Northann.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northann and Myers Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries $899.55 million 0.77 $60.27 million $1.34 14.02

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Northann on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, and Trilogy Plastics brands directly to end-users, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, Tuffy Manufacturing, Mohawk Rubber Sales, Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Seymoure, Advance Traffic Markings, and MXP brands. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

