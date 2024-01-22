Head-To-Head Analysis: Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ – Get Free Report) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Permex Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 3.18 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Permex Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

This table compares Valaris and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32% Permex Petroleum -522.68% -47.88% -35.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Valaris beats Permex Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

