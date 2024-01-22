Financial Comparison: FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) versus Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -97.67% -89.16% -24.28% Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million 1.02 -$218.26 million ($0.80) -1.12 Edgio $403.59 million 0.13 -$136.52 million ($0.64) -0.36

This table compares FiscalNote and Edgio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Edgio has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FiscalNote and Edgio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 4 0 2.80 Edgio 0 2 1 0 2.33

FiscalNote presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 594.68%. Edgio has a consensus target price of $1.08, indicating a potential upside of 368.57%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Edgio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgio beats FiscalNote on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

