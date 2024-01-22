Head-To-Head Review: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vir Biotechnology and ProKidney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 2 6 0 2.75 ProKidney 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 282.86%. ProKidney has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,130.77%. Given ProKidney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $1.62 billion 0.79 $515.84 million ($4.49) -2.11 ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.59) -2.20

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and ProKidney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -505.62% -31.89% -24.63% ProKidney N/A N/A -7.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProKidney beats Vir Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

