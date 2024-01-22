Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $11.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,943,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,869,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

