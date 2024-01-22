Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $11.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.
AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecoagro
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.