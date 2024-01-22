Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

