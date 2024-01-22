DA Davidson Increases Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Price Target to $80.00

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Research analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane NXT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

