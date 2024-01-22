Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $213.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $199.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

