Royal Bank of Canada Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $63.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

CMA stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 260,286 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after buying an additional 292,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

