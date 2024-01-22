Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Given New C$1.80 Price Target at ATB Capital

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CVE HME opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$124.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Hemisphere Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.28 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 36.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy will post 0.2757112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hemisphere Energy

About Hemisphere Energy

In other Hemisphere Energy news, Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 17.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.