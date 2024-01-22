Mizuho Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $156.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $139.02 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,495,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.