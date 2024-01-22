Zillow Group’s (ZG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.