SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after acquiring an additional 826,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

