Piper Sandler Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $518.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $515.00 to $518.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $522.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $366.90 on Thursday. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.55 and a 200-day moving average of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 0.70.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.26) EPS. Analysts predict that argenx will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

