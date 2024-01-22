Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $165.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.85.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.03 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $234.78. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.