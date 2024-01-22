StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PW opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

