Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.79.

RCL stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after acquiring an additional 167,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

