Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

SCHW opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $424,700,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

