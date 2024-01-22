Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.74.

Shopify stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

