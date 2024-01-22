StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE SSY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.