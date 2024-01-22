Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

