Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 3.3 %

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of -0.23. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 104.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

